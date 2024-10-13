Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $643.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

