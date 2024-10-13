Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

MA stock opened at $502.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $502.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.