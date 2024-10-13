Comparing reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) & Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Getty Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $321,095.00 164.26 N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty $185.85 million 9.03 $60.15 million $1.21 25.60

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech -1,259.42% -11.94% -10.65% Getty Realty 33.49% 6.98% 3.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for reAlpha Tech and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 2 1 0 2.33

Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Summary

Getty Realty beats reAlpha Tech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

