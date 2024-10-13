Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 40,131 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.47.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Featured Articles

