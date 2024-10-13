Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.50. 3,923,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,442. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

