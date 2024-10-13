Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 35,824 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,824 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $70,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,089,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,948. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

