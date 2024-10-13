Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $39.63 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 801,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,627,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.15% of Smurfit Westrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,878. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.97%.

SW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

