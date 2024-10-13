Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after buying an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $604.17. 526,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $611.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.23.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.77.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

