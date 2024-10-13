Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $1,500,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 139,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,744. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

