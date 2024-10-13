Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.95. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 64.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

