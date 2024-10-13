Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Commercial National Financial Price Performance
CEFC remained flat at $9.23 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.50. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial National Financial
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.