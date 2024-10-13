Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $415.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $417.80.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

