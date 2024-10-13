CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Up 195.3% This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 195.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $642,051.09 and $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan (CLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinLoan has a current supply of 22,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinLoan is 0.3292381 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinloan.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

