Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of RNP stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
