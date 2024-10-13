Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 595,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,772. Coeptis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

