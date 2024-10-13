Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.73. 622,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,253% from the average session volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

