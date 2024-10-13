Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 136.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

