Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $53.19. Approximately 9,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

