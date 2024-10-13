City State Bank Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 919,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 242,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.