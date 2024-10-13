City State Bank Sells 544 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City State Bank reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADP opened at $288.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

