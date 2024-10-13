City State Bank Sells 1,680 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

City State Bank reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

