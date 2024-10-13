City State Bank Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

City State Bank grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.8% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. City State Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.85.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.