City State Bank Buys 7,674 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $55.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

