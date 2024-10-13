Citigroup Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $100.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.80.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.