Citigroup Begins Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

