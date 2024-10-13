Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

