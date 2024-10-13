Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,221. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

