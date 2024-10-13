China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

Shares of China National Building Material stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

