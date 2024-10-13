China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.64 and last traded at C$8.64. Approximately 283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.
China Longyuan Power Group Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.39.
About China Longyuan Power Group
China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.
