CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.67 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

