CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after buying an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

