CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.28 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

