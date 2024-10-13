CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.81 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

