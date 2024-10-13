CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in 3M by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in 3M by 19.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $140.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

View Our Latest Report on 3M

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.