Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

