Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 41.6% in September

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHKR remained flat at $0.43 on Friday. 15,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,616. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.0202 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.01%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.