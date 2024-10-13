Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5,490.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,628 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 935,239 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,720,000 after acquiring an additional 647,096 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $70,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.83. 1,163,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.