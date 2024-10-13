Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.83. 1,163,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

