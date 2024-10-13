Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,061,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,856.0 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
Shares of CLNXF remained flat at $39.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $40.82.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
