Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,061,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,856.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CLNXF remained flat at $39.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

