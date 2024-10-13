Celestia (TIA) Price Reaches $6.22 on Major Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00009906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $877.02 million and $247.17 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,076,273,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,076,054,794.520277 with 217,098,322.270277 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.89495758 USD and is up 9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $146,540,142.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

