CEEK VR Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and approximately $695,738.97 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,754.98 or 0.99961011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03019251 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,197,193.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.