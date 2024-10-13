CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CEA Industries stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 9,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280. CEA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

