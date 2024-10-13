cat in a dogs world (MEW) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. cat in a dogs world has a market cap of $597.93 million and $96.90 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One cat in a dogs world token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00254254 BTC.
cat in a dogs world Token Profile
cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.
Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.