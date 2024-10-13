Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $144.71 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $144.71 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,978,346,892 coins and its circulating supply is 12,371,673,338 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,976,804,398 with 12,370,202,948 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01206137 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,354,684.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

