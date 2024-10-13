CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and $38,430.49 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 59% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00014687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,747.64 or 0.99965851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.11376601 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $22,740.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

