Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after purchasing an additional 473,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.