Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 48,456 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,456 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 920.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

