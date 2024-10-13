Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 484 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $632.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

