Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 13,006 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

DE opened at $411.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.44. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

