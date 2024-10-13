Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 128 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,967,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

